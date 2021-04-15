Mike Pence Has Surgery to Install a Pacemaker for his Heart

Former Vice President Mike Pence had surgery to install a pacemaker for his heart, his office revealed Thursday.

“The routine surgery was successful, and he is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days,” Pence’s office noted.

Pence’s office said the former vice president experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and after consulting with his doctors, underwent surgery to install the pacemaker.

Pence thanked the staff at the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute in Fairfax, Virginia, and his personal physicians for his care.

“My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals,” Pence said in a statement to reporters after the surgery.

After Pence was nominated as the Republican vice-presidential candidate in 2016, he disclosed a diagnosis of asymptomatic left bundle branch block in his heart.