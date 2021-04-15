President Biden is “committed” to the concept of setting up a commission to examine issuing reparations to black Americans for slavery, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said this week.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee approved Jackson Lee’s measure that would set up a commission to study issuing reparations for slavery, titled H.R. 40, otherwise known as the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act. The legislation, introduced in January, would “examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies,” per a summary of the bill.

The Texas Democrat, a central figure behind the measure, told reporters President Biden is “committed to this concept” and expressed her gratitude:

.@JacksonLeeTX18 says during President Biden's meeting with the CBC today Biden gave his support for H.R. 40, a bill to create a commission to study reparations and consider appropriate remedies. She said of Biden, "He is committed to this concept. We are grateful for that." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 13, 2021

“Whew, father God. Not me getting lectured to by white Republican Members of Congress at our markup on H.R. 40 (to create a commission to study reparations) about what it’s like to be Black in America,” far-left congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO), who has often accused her ideological opponents of promoting white supremacy, said late Wednesday.

“Not when Daunte Wright was just murdered. Not when my ancestors were enslaved,” she added:

Whew, father God. Not me getting lectured to by white Republican Members of Congress at our markup on H.R. 40 (to create a commission to study reparations) about what it’s like to be Black in America. Not when Daunte Wright was just murdered. Not when my ancestors were enslaved. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) April 15, 2021

“House Judiciary Committee is debating HR-40. The bill will establish a commission to study reparations in connection with slavery and its racist legacy,” Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, vowing Democrats “will not” move on:

House Judiciary Committee is debating HR-40. The bill will establish a commission to study reparations in connection with slavery and its racist legacy. Republicans simply want us to move on. No we will not. pic.twitter.com/L9Imd7WnbU — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 15, 2021

“FACT: Most reparations models focus on restorative community-based programs of employment, health care, housing, and educational initiatives,” House Judiciary Democrats said, demanding H.R. 40 to become a reality:

FACT: Most reparations models focus on restorative community-based programs of employment, health care, housing, and educational initiatives. #HR40Now — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) April 15, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Biden’s position in February, telling reporters the president would “certainly support a study of reparations,” although she did not say if the president would be willing to sign legislation taking action on the issue, specifically.

“We’ll see where Congress moves on that issue,” she said: