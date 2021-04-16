Appearing Friday on Cheddar TV, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) called on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from the bench at the conclusion of his term.
BREAKING — “There’s no question that Justice Breyer, for whom I have great respect, should retire at the end of this term. My goodness: have we not learned our lesson?”
Dem @RepMondaire Jones, who just introduced a court expansion bill, tells me/@cheddar BREYER should retire pic.twitter.com/F1XjeMrfKu
— j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) April 16, 2021
A transcript is as follows:
J.D. DURKIN: Many Democrats say perhaps Justice Ginsburg should have considered retiring while President Obama was still in [power]. Should Justice Breyer retire while Joe Biden is commander-in-chief?
REP. MONDAIRE JONES: There’s no question that Justice Breyer, for whom I have great respect, should retire at the end of this term. My goodness, have we not learned our lesson? I’m really exited about the opportunity for President Biden to appoint and then for the Senate to confirm jurists on the Supreme Court who are not hostile to our democracy, adjudicate cases that will protect preserve voting rights, and respect the will of Congress.
