Democrats Push Gun Control Before Facts Known in FedEx Shooting

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) both called for more gun control before the facts were known in the Indianapolis, Indiana, attack at a FedEx warehouse late Thursday night.

Breitbart News reported the mass shooting left eight innocents dead. Police indicated the suspected gunman allegedly took his own life after the eight were killed.

As of Friday mid-morning police had not revealed the type of firearm used nor explained how the weapon was acquired, nor did they release the identity of the attacker or a motive for the attack.

Yet Associated Press quoted Secretary Buttigieg tweeting, “We wake up once more to news of a mass shooting, this time in Indiana. No country should accept this now-routine horror. It’s long past time to act.”

Sen. Murphy tweeted:

When Congress does absolutely nothing, shooting after shooting, we become complicit in this slaughter. Our silence has been interpreted as endorsement. Now is the moment for Democrats and Republicans to come together and pass a bill that will save lives. https://t.co/d3GOMYU2HZ — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 16, 2021

