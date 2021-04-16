Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) issued a formal response Friday to an Ethics Committee complaint made by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) against her over her alleged role in the riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

In Boebert’s response, first obtained by Breitbart News, she called Jayapal’s claims “unjustified” and “politically motivated.”

Jayapal sent a letter March 10 to the House Ethics Committee claiming Boebert had a role in “instigating and aiding” the riot and that she pursued a “disinformation campaign” related to the validity of the 2020 election results. The Washington Democrat called for an Ethics Committee investigation against her, and the Ethics Committee subsequently requested a response from Boebert.

Boebert was one of several House Republicans who supported objecting to the certification of the Electoral College votes in certain states following President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump.

“There is no evidence that would support further investigation of these unjustified, politically motivated claims,” Boebert wrote. “My objections to the counting of Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania were based on the Constitution and changes to state law that were not made by the state legislature, not election fraud.” Boebert noted in her letter that Democrats objected to Electoral College vote certifications in 2001, 2005, and 2017.

Read Boebert’s full response below:

In a statement to Breitbart News, the Colorado Republican said, “It is wrong to have Members of Congress, like Rep. Jayapal, repeatedly abusing the formal ethics investigation process to advance false, politically motivated attacks without any evidence.”

Jayapal, among her accusations, pointed to a tweet Boebert — a prominent Second Amendment advocate — wrote in December, saying, “I prefer to speak loudly and carry a Glock,” as well as a video Boebert released in which she appeared to be walking around Capitol Hill carrying a concealed gun. Jayapal claimed she “utilized language that encouraged violence in and around the Capitol.”

Boebert cited this claim as false, writing, “Nothing in my video supports or encourages violence.”

Jayapal also noted another tweet, from January 6, in which Boebert wrote during the riot, “Speaker has been removed from the chambers,” accusing her of revealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) location.

Boebert responded in her letter, “The Complaint alleges that I ‘tweeted the location of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.’ This statement is patently false and libelous. I never disclosed the location of Speaker Pelosi.”

A Boebert spokesman suggested Jayapal’s complaint served as a “distraction” and that Boebert would “remain focused on addressing the skyrocketing national debt” and the southern border crisis.

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com.