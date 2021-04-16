NBC News: FedEx Attacker ID’d as Brandon Scott Hole

A group of crime scene investigators gather to speak in the parking lot of a FedEx SmartPost on April 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The area is the scene of a mass shooting at FedEx Ground Facility that left at least eight people dead and five wounded on the evening …
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

The attacker who allegedly killed eight people at a Indianapolis, Indiana, FedEx facility Thursday night has been identified as Brandon Scott Hole, NBC News revealed.

Breitbart News reported the mass shooting left eight innocents dead. Police indicated the suspected gunman allegedly took his own life after the eight were killed.

NBC News coordinating producer Susan Kroll tweeted the identity of the alleged attacker:

13 News noted “federal agents and police” went to Hole’s home on Friday and were seen carrying “evidence” out to their vehicles.

Neighbors told 13 News there were over “30 law enforcement vehicles” at Hole’s house at one point.

A motive for the attack has yet to be revealed and the means by which the attacker acquired the gun has yet to be reported, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for more gun control.

She tweeted:

