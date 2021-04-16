Transgender Lawmaker Sarah McBride: America Will Elect a Transgender President

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Sarah McBride attends "Out in Office" panel at Tribeca Celebrates Pride Day at 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studio on May 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Joshua Caplan

Appearing recently on The Carlos Watson Show, Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (D), America’s highest-ranking transgender elected official, predicted that the country will “eventually” have a transgender president.

A transcript is as follows: 

CARLOS WATSON: Do you think the country could hire someone who is trans as the President of the United States?

STATE SEN. SARAH MCBRIDE: I think it’s eventually likely that this country will elect an LGBTQ president and eventually a transgender president. I know we as a community, as a country, are certainly making progress toward more and more trans people running for office, winning, and serving in positions throughout government at every level.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.