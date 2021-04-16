Watch Live: Hundreds of Anti-Police Protesters March in DC

Hundreds of anti-police and Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets in Washington, DC, on Friday night.
Protests are expected to continue daily as the trial for Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd comes to a close in Minneapolis.
Protest in DC tomorrow night. BLM Plaza @ 8PM. Saturday Night @ 8PM and Sunday @ 2PM locations TBA#JusticeForDaunteWright #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/2qDAw4dFrt
— Swamp RatǴ (@liveswamprat) April 15, 2021
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.