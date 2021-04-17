Joe Biden Goes Golfing at Delaware Golf Course

President Joe Biden golfed publicly for the first time during his presidency on Saturday.

Biden traveled from his home in Delaware via his motorcade to the Wilmington Country Club at 12:58 p.m.

The president golfed with Ron Olivere, the father-in-law of his late son Beau Biden, and one of his White House advisers, Steve Ricchetti.

Biden was spotted wearing a mask as he returned from the course and spoke briefly with the press.

“The course record is still intact,” he said, speaking about his golf game.

He defended changing his position on refugee caps after initially deciding to keep the lower levels first put in place by former President Donald Trump.

“The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people,” he said. “We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number.”

He also spoke about Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny.

“It’s totally, totally unfair, totally inappropriate,” Biden said, noting Navalny had been poisoned and now was on a hunger strike.