NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Pushes Ammo Purchase Database, .50 Caliber Rifle Ban

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is fighting gun crime in his state by calling for a database of ammunition purchasers and banning .50 caliber rifles.

ABC7 notes that Murphy also wants to require “gun safety training” as part of the process for obtaining a firearm ID card, enact gun storage obligations, mandate registration of out-of-state firearms, and relaunch the “smart gun commission” and a microstamping requirement, among other things.

Murphy’s ideas are already enacted–and failing–in other states.

For example, California already has ammunition gun control, yet South Los Angeles witnessed a 742 percent spike in shooting victims during the first 16 days alone of 2021. California also has a microstamping requirement and firearm registration.

Regarding .50 caliber rifles, they are rarely, if ever, used in crime. And smart guns have proven to be anything but. In fact, a pistol with a biometric reader–a pistol that locks like a smartphone–is difficult to unlock if the user’s fingers are wet, bloodied, or muddied:

The New Jersey Globe reports that “New Jersey already boasts some of the strongest gun control laws in the nation.” Yet Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver describes gun violence as “a constant burden and threat to the public health and well-being of our communities.”

