VIDEO: Man With AK-47 Opens Fire on Georgia Deputies

Dash cam video from a Carroll County, Georgia, law enforcement vehicle shows a suspect with an AK-47 open fire on a sheriff’s deputies.

WVTM reported that the suspect, 28-year-old Pier Shelton, allegedly opened fire on the deputies following a high speed pursuit.

11 Alive reports that the high speed pursuit ended near Ithica Elementary School early Monday morning.

Shelton allegedly began shooting after “Carroll County deputy Jay Repetto along with Cpl. Jamison Troutt” pulled close in a law enforcement vehicle.

Shelton was subsequently shot and killed.



Deputy Repetto was injured in the exchange of gunfire, but his wounds were not life-threatening.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the incident:

If not for the heroic efforts of all Officers and agencies involved and to Corporal Troutt and Deputy Repetto for stopping the suspect, this incident could have resulted in more Officers being injured or killed and the suspects could have posed an even bigger threat to the public as this occurred in a residential area, and at this time of the morning, people are getting ready for work and staff is getting ready to arrive at the school.

