Jarome Bell: ‘Virginia Is Going to Be America First Again’

Jarome Bell, a Republican candidate in the 2022 race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday where he discussed the race and how he believes he can beat incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA).

“I’m the only America First candidate here in the 2nd District on the Republican ticket that can beat Elaine Luria,” Bell explained to host Matthew Boyle. “If you really want to know where we’re going, you have to know where we’re coming from and where we are at this moment in political history.”

Bell said he and his campaign will revive words like “commie” and “communist” because “that’s exactly what these Democrats are.”

“These people are violent, revolutionary Bolshevik communists and it’s stuff this nation did not use to tolerate,” Bell said. “Republicans need leaders like me. Trump’s gone. We need strong leaders, vocal leaders, tough leaders to pick up the Trump mantle of America First and carry it forward and that’s what I bring to the table.”

Bell, who served for 27 years in the U.S. Navy, spoke about his time in the military, recalling his deployments and service as a chief petty officer. Bell also stated he has “more than 9,000 hours in flight time and went worldwide.”

Bell said his “most satisfying assignment was running maintenance control,” which helped to ensure the travel of planes and make sure they were “safe for flight.”

“I want to make Virginia’s 2nd District safe for flight,” Bell said. “I want to make sure people in the cities of Virginia know they have someone fighting for them in D.C. and understand that Virginia is going to be red again, Virginia is going to be for the people, and Virginia is going to be America First again.”

Bell briefly spoke about his fellow Republican challenger, Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who also aims to unseat Luria.

“My dad taught me a long time ago that if a person shows you who they are, believe them,” Bell said. “If you are looking at Jen Kiggans’ voting record, you need to believe that voting record because that’s who she is. She’s a progressive; I believe she’s liberal.”

Bell also instead Kiggans is “caving to the radical leftist agenda.”

“We have to rollback this communist, Democrat agenda of the last 50 years in a serious way, because honestly they want to finish off America,” Bell said, insisting that with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the helm, “they’re getting dangerously close.”

“I didn’t serve this country for almost three decades so that we could hand over the destruction of nuclear families, hand over the destruction of America by a bunch of God-hating communists,” Bell stated, calling out elected Republicans who are “caving to the left.”

“If you want someone that won’t cave, that won’t backdown, you want that fighter that you need who want sell your values out to the highest bidder, then you need me Jarome Bell in Congress in 2022,” Bell concluded.

To listen to Bell’s full interview with Breitbart News, click here.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.