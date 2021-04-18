Marjorie Taylor Greene Proposes Expelling Maxine Waters from Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced Sunday that she plans to introduce a resolution in the House of Representatives expelling Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) from Congress for “inciting Black Lives Matter violence.”

Rep. Greene was reacting too Rep. Waters’s appearance in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Saturday night, joining demonstrators outside the local police station angry at the shooting of Daunte Wright by police earlier this month.

As Breitbart News reported, Waters told reporters that unless Derek Chauvin was found “guilty, guilty, guilty” in his ongoing trial for the death of George Floyd last year, Americans would have to take to the streets to demand “justice.”

Hours later, two members of the Minnesota National Guard who were patrolling a local neighborhood were lightly injured in a drive-by shooting. Rep. Greene connected Waters’s rhetoric with that event, calling it domestic terrorism. In a press release, she said:

”I’ll be introducing a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence.

Rep. Waters is a danger to our society. After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning. As a sitting United States Congresswoman, Rep. Maxine Waters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty. This is also an abuse of power. Rep. Maxine Waters must be expelled from Congress!”

Earlier this year, Democrats voted to strip Rep. Greene of her committee memberships because of her support of the QAnon conspiracy theory prior to being elected to Congress. Greene later said it was a blessing in disguise, because Democrats are ignoring the committee process, bringing legislation straight to the floor and denying Republicans a meaningful role in the shaping of legislation.

