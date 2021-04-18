Suspect(s) Sought After 3 Dead in Wisconsin Tavern Shooting

Three people were killed early Sunday morning in a Kenosha County, Wisconsin, tavern and police believe there could have been more than one suspect.

The Associated Press reports police are certain “at least one handgun was used,” leaving three dead and two wounded in Somers House Tavern.

Kenosha Sheriff David Beth indicates the shooting was targeted, rather than random. He notes one suspect was asked to leave the tavern. That suspect left then returned and opened fire.

Kenosha News quotes Sheriff Beth saying, “I’m led to believe there was some type of confrontation inside, the management asked that person to leave and then that person came back a short time later and shot people.”

Five men were shot. Two died at the scene and a third died while en route to the hospital.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.