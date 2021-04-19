‘Everybody’s Laughing’: Kamala Harris Jokes About ‘Unisex’ Hard Hats

Vice President Kamala Harris commented during a speech in North Carolina Monday that “everybody’s laughing” at her joke about hard hats.

Harris said the administration’s $2.5 trillion infrastructure spending bill would support the creation of two million registered apprenticeship slots.

“We’re going to make sure that these opportunities are equally available to women as well as men,” she said, “because there’s an interesting fact, in case you didn’t know: hard hats are actually unisex.”

Harris laughed at her joke and commented, “Everybody’s laughing,” even though no notable sound of laughter was picked up on the audio feed:

Harris called for Americans to aspire to greatness, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We not only see what has been, we see what can be. We shoot for the moon, and then we plant our flag on it,” she said.