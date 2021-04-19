Former House Speaker John Boehner (R) indicated Sunday that gun control would be a top priority “if” he were Speaker now.

During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Boehner focused on what he thinks is the importance of reaching across the aisle.

The segment began with CNN’s Dana Bash claiming there have been “47 mass shootings in the United States in just over the last month.”

Bash provided no substantiation for the claim of 47 mass shootings. Instead, she just looked at Boehner and said, “Polls show that vast majorities of Americans support at least some new gun restrictions.”

She then noted that gun control was not passed after Sandy Hook when Boehner was Speaker, and asked if gun control would be a “top priority” now, were he Speaker again.

Boehner expressed hope that Republicans and Democrats will find “common ground” and affirmed it would be top priority “if” he were Speaker.

Breitbart News pointed to a Rasmussen Poll that showed 51 percent of likely voters believed more gun control would have have prevented the March 22, 2021, Boulder attack.

On April 15, 2021, Breitbart News reported a McLaughlin poll showing 72 percent of general election voters support the Second Amendment.

The McLaughlin poll also showed 73.4 percent of general election voters agreed that “the Founders understood the importance of law-abiding citizens right to legally own firearms for things like hunting, sport and personal protection.”

