Ohio Republican Rep. Steve Stivers Announces Resignation from Congress

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) announced Monday he will resign from Congress in May to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, giving Republicans one less vote in the House and setting up the state’s red 15th District for a special election.

Stivers, who has served in Congress since 2010 and chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee during the 2018 midterms, announced his resignation with much anticipation for his future.

“For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District,” Stivers said in a tweet. “Throughout my career, I’ve worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order”:

I'm excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that. Effective May 16, I will be leaving Congress in order to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) April 19, 2021

“I’m excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that,” he added in another tweet. “Effective May 16, I will be leaving Congress in order to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.”

Stivers also offered appreciation for his constituents, writing on Twitter that “making positive differences” in their lives has been the best part of his job.

“The best part of this job has been making a positive difference in the lives of constituents,” he wrote. “I’m grateful to the people of #OH15 for putting their trust in me to represent them in the halls of Congress; it has been one of the biggest honors of my life.”

Prior to his announcement, it was rumored Stivers may run for U.S. Senate to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). According to Politico, Stivers confirmed he will not run for Senate.

