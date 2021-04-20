Federal Judge: L.A. Must House Every Homeless Person on Skid Row by Oct. 18

U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday ordering the city and county of Los Angeles to ensure that every homeless person living in the notorious Skid Row district has housing by October 18 this year.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Judge David O. Carter granted a preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs in the case last week and now is telling the city and county that they must find single women and unaccompanied children on skid row a place to stay within 90 days, followed by helping families within 120 days and finally, by Oct. 18, offering every homeless person on skid row housing or shelter. “Los Angeles has lost its parks, beaches, schools, sidewalks, and highway systems due to the inaction of city and county officials who have left our homeless citizens with no other place to turn,” Carter wrote in a 110-page brief laced with quotes from Abraham Lincoln and an extensive history of how skid row was first created.

Elsewhere in the decision, the Judge Carter — a Bill Clinton appointee — cited claims of “systemic racism,” and argued that homelessness is partly a result of historical racial discrimination.

In an unusually complex set of instructions, Judge Carter also ordered $1 billion earmarked by the city for spending on the homeless, announced Monday evening as part of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s “Justice Budget,” to be placed in an escrow account. He also ordered a 90-day audit of city and county spending on the homeless, and a 30-day “audit of any funds committed to mental health (MH) and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment.”

The case, filed by a human rights group, has been going on since last March. One hearing in the proceeding was held inside a homeless shelter.

The homeless population has skyrocketed in Los Angeles in recent years. Recent data on the number of homeless people is unavailable, because there was no population count last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, tent cities have continued to spread throughout Los Angeles.

The case is L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, et al. v. City of Los Angeles, et al., case number LA CV 20-02291-DOC-(KESx).

