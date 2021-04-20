Joe Biden ‘Praying’ for the Right Verdict’ in Derek Chauvin Trial

President Joe Biden said he was praying for the “right verdict” in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. Which is – I think it’s overwhelming in my view,” he said.

The president spoke about the case during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus at the White House.

Biden confirmed he called and spoke with the family on Monday, waiting until the jury was sequestered to deliver their verdict to do so.

“I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling,” Biden said.

He said he felt comfortable discussing the trial publicly after speaking to the family even before the jury delivered their verdict.

“They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” Biden said.

Law enforcement authorities are bracing for more rioting across the country, particularly if Chauvin is not convicted of murder. He was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after the death of Floyd.

Biden previously met with the Floyd family during the 2020 presidential campaign, after rioting and looting swept across Minneapolis and some of America’s major cities.

In a campaign speech after the meeting, Biden vowed justice for the family.

“I promise you, we’ll do everything in our power to see to it that justice is had for your brother, your cousin’s case,” he said, speaking to the family.