Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Tuesday regarding the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, “You know, someone said it better than me: I’m not celebrating, I’m relieved.”

Waters comment on the verdict after she said over the weekend rioters would need to “get more confrontational” if Chauvin was not found guilty, sparking Judge Peter Cahill, who is presided over the Derek Chauvin trial in Hennepin County, Minnesota, to say he hoped “elected officials would stop talking about this case.”

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” he continued in response to Chauvin’s lawyer.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called a full House vote Tuesday to censure Waters for her comments. House Democrats voted along party lines to defend Waters’ comments.

Shortly after the case was decided, Alan Dershowitz, former President Trump’s impeachment defense attorney, said, “the verdict is very questionable, because of the outside influences of people like Al Sharpton, and people like Maxine Waters.”

“And I think it might be reversed on appeal. I think it should be reversed on appeal,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris notably disagreed with Dershowitz, saying of the verdict, “A measure of justice isn’t the same as equal justice.”

“How’s that for an entrance!” VP Kamala Harris stumbles up the podium before giving her remarks on the Chauvin verdict pic.twitter.com/Vgzk1Mt5pZ — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) April 20, 2021

President Biden also sounded off on the case. “Let that be his legacy, a legacy of peace and not violence and justice. Peaceful expression of that legacy are inevitable and appropriate but violent protest is not,” he said.