Ohio Officer Shoots, Kills Teenager Allegedly Armed with Knife

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer reportedly shot and killed a 15-year-old girl Tuesday who was allegedly armed with a knife.

ABC 6 notes that police were called “to the 3000 block of Legion Lane just before 3:45 p.m.” on reports of an “attempted stabbing.”

A teenager named Makiyah Bryant was shot and killed by a responding officer.

Yahoo News reports the incident occurred at roughly the same time as the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was being handed down.

An alleged eyewitness named Tay Jones said the 15-year-old had a knife “because somebody tried to jump her.”

A woman claiming to be Bryant’s aunt spoke to reporters afterward:

WARNING: Video contains strong language. A woman near Legion Lane in South Columbus says her niece was killed earlier tonight after an officer involved shooting. Police still haven’t confirmed the victim. https://t.co/kBtSPxc6Xh pic.twitter.com/eTpmyWsoZK — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) April 20, 2021

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.