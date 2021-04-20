Pete Buttigieg Warns: Reform Police or ‘Country Doesn’t Make It’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg issued an ominous warning Monday: Reform policing or the “country doesn’t make it.”

Buttigieg appeared on The Breakfast Club to tout President Joe Biden’s $2.5 trillion “infrastructure” plan and also discussed police reform.



Host Charlemagne tha God asked Buttigieg about the treatment of Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who was filmed being pepper-sprayed and handcuffed by Virginia police.

“I don’t know I have words for how that makes me feel,” he responded. He said he objected to “one of our troops in uniform being treated that way.”

The transportation secretary said that likely happened “just as much” in another era, but there was not a camera to capture it.

When asked if the Biden administration really cares about “holding police accountable,” Buttigieg responded, “Absolutely.”

He touted the George Floyd Policing Act and said, “The country is not whole until something changes.”

Buttigieg said there there local decisions, but “there is also a national culture,” and he insisted laws like the George Floyd Act “would make a difference.”

“We’re up against the entire history of this country. It’s before the founding of this country. We’re up against 400 years. But I really believe it has to change in our lifetime or the country doesn’t make it,” he said.

