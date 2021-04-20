RNC Sets March Record, Raises Nearly $18 Million

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised $17.8 million in donations throughout the month of March, a new record for the month in an off cycle.

According to the RNC, the committee raised $44.4 million during the first quarter, months January through March.

“Every dollar we raise is a stand against Biden and Congressional Democrats’ serial record of failure in office,” said RNC chair Ronna McDaniel in a statement.

“Our supporters’ generous contributions allow us to pursue our mission, which includes promoting an America-first agenda, fighting relentlessly to preserve the integrity of our elections, and holding big tech accountable for their daily attacks on First Amendment rights,” she added.

The RNC also noted the donations made throughout the first quarter of 2021 make it “the best post-presidential first quarter on record.”

Of the donations made in March, 84 percent were from small donors, helping to make it one of the “most successful first quarter for the RNC’s digital fundraising in a non-election year, raising 160 percent more and bringing in twice the amount of contributions than the first quarter of 2019.”

According to the RNC’s website, the fundraising overhaul is “powering our unprecedented operation that will continue to fight back against the Democrats’ assault on election integrity, fight back against big tech censorship, and propel Republican candidates to success in 2022, winning back our majorities in the House and the Senate.”

While the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has yet to report its March fundraising totals, it brought in $18.4 million during January and February and recently had $43 million cash on hand.

