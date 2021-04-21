Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) got roasted by her primary challenger Wednesday, moments after voting to confirm Vanita Gupta as Associate Attorney General, the number three spot at the Department of Justice (DOJ)

Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging Murkowski in the upcoming midterm elections, tweeted, “Biden nominated an open partisan who will politicize the Justice Department just when we need a steady, measured approach.”

Tshibaka proceeded to say, “Murkowski continues to do Biden’s bidding at the expense of Alaska and the rest of the country.”

Biden nominated an open partisan who will politicize the Justice Department just when we need a steady, measured approach. Murkowski continues to do Biden’s bidding at the expense of Alaska and the rest of the country. Yet another DC insider vote from Murkowski. https://t.co/T89uyunIbe — Kelly Tshibaka (@KellyForAlaska) April 21, 2021

“Yet another D.C. insider vote from Murkowski,” she claimed.

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Vanita Gupta as the Associate Attorney General by a slim 51-49 vote. Murkowski was the only Republican who voted in favor of confirming Gupta.

Gupta was also previously marked as one of the most “hard left partisan” radicals President Joe Biden nominated to fill a position during his presidency.

Now, Gupta, as Associate Attorney General, will be third in command of the Department of Justice, giving her power over some of the most important divisions at the DOJ, including the Civil Division, Civil Rights Division, Criminal Division, Environment, Natural Resources Division, and Antitrust Division.

Senate confirms Vanita Gupta to be Associate AG, 51-49. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 21, 2021

Tshibaka announced earlier this month she would be challenging Murkowski in the Republican primary for the midterm elections. She is currently in charge of Alaska’s Department of Administration since 2019. Tshibaka said in a statement earlier this month, “for the Alaskans who believe government is of the people, by the people, and for the people. The D.C. insiders need to be held accountable to us.”

In a poll conducted earlier this month, Tshibaka leads Murkowski by roughly 15 points, or 33.6 points, to Murkowski’s 18.8 percent. Democrat Al Gross polls at 17.6 percent, and Alaska Independence Party John Howe polls at 5.7 percent, with 21.1 percent of voters remaining undecided.