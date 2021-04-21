Dozens of woke corporations and wealthy individuals donated millions of dollars to President Joe Biden’s Inaugural Committee, totaling a sum of $61 million.
Inaugural committees, unlike congressional and presidential campaigns, are free to accept corporate donations, providing an unusual occasion to give candidates huge money.
“The list included companies with major business before the federal government — on everything from taxes to regulations — such as Uber, Lockheed Martin, Comcast, AT&T, Bank of America, Pfizer, and Qualcomm, all of which gave the maximum $1 million,” Politico reported.
It’s worth noting Biden did not take any money from fossil fuel companies, foreign agents, or lobbyists.
As compared to former Presidents Trump and Obama’s hauls, Biden’s diverged. Trump out raised Biden by $46 million in 2017, while Biden over-performed Obama’s second term committee by $18 million. Obama did bring in nearly $53 million with his first committee in 2007.
According to Tuesday’s FEC report, the filings indicate three tranches of donations to Biden: One million cap, $100,000 plus, and notable individuals.
One Million Bracket:
- Uber
- Lockheed Martin
- Comcast
- AT&T
- Bank of America
- Pfizer
- Qualcomm
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers labor union
- Sherwood Foundation (Susie Buffett)
- Levantine Entertainment LLC
- Masimo Corporation
At Least $100,000 Bracket:
- Amazon
- United Airlines
- Ford
- Doordash
- Airbnb
- Charter Communications
- Anheuser-Busch
- Walmart
- Verizon
- Yelp
- Anthem
- Microsoft
- PepsiCo
- Holland & Knight
- Dow Chemical
- General Motors
- FedEx
- Amgen
- Quicken Loans
- National Football League
- United Association
- United Food
- Commercial Workers International Union
- American Federation of Teachers
Notable Individuals Bracket:
- Brad Smith, Microsoft
- David Zapolsky, Amazon
- Ken Griffin, hedge fund billionaire and Republican megadonor
- Constance Williams, former Pennsylvania state senator
- Jean-Pierre Conte, private equity executive
- John Foley, Peloton
- Haim Saban and Donald Sussman, Democrat megadonors
- Chris Sacca and Crystal Sacca, venture capitalists
- Bill and Melinda Gates
- Bill Austin, hearing aid billionaire
- Laurene Powell Jobs, billionaire heiress
- Arthur Blank, Home Depot
- Amy Goldman Fowler, billionaire heiress
- Jonathan Gray, The Blackstone Group
- John and Ann Doerr, venture capitalists
- Chris Larsen, angel investor
- Thomas Tull, entrepreneur and film producer
- Neil Bluhm, real estate
- James Chambers, billionaire heir
- Penny Pritzker, businesswoman
- Lukas Walton, billionaire heir
- Hamilton “Tony” James, The Blackstone Group
- Reid Hoffman, internet entrepreneur
.
