“The list included companies with major business before the federal government — on everything from taxes to regulations — such as Uber, Lockheed Martin, Comcast, AT&T, Bank of America, Pfizer, and Qualcomm, all of which gave the maximum $1 million,” Politico reported.

It’s worth noting Biden did not take any money from fossil fuel companies, foreign agents, or lobbyists.

As compared to former Presidents Trump and Obama’s hauls, Biden’s diverged. Trump out raised Biden by $46 million in 2017, while Biden over-performed Obama’s second term committee by $18 million. Obama did bring in nearly $53 million with his first committee in 2007.

According to Tuesday’s FEC report, the filings indicate three tranches of donations to Biden: One million cap, $100,000 plus, and notable individuals.