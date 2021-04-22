Joe Biden: Get Teenagers Vaccinated So Families Can Gather for July 4

President Joe Biden urged more Americans to get their coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, warning they still had “more to do” in order to celebrate Independence Day with their families.

“To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June,” Biden said.

Biden first proposed the idea of allowing families and friends to gather for Independence Day on March 11, but he expressed concern on Wednesday the country was not ready.

“If we let up now and stop being vigilant, this virus will erase the progress we’ve already achieved,” he said.

The president spoke at the White House marking progress for vaccinations as more than 50 percent of American adults have had at least one shot of the vaccine.

Biden urged teenagers to get vaccinated as well as adults.

“To Americans 16 years and older, it’s your turn now. Now,” he said. “So go get your vaccine before the end of May.”

The president argued that Americans who remained unwilling to get their vaccinations faced the danger of getting sick or dying or putting their families and communities at risk.

“To put it simply: If you’ve been waiting for your turn, wait no longer,” he said.

Biden also repeated his call for everyone to keep wearing masks.

“We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down until everyone has a chance to get their shot,” he said.