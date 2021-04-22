Climate Czar John Kerry defended President Joe Biden’s plan to reduce carbon emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030, arguing the emerging demand for “green” energy would replace existing energy jobs.

“I don’t think it’s going to mean that much dislocation, frankly,” Kerry said. “It’s going to mean some greater opportunity.”

Kerry spoke about Biden’s plans to invest heavily in electric vehicles and clean power during the White House press briefing on Thursday.

He cited the Industrial Revolution as an example of how new jobs were ultimately created at a time of economic change.

“We always replace it with a different kind of or some, you know, new opportunity,” he said.

Kerry celebrated the end of coal fire plants, noting, “you can’t build a coal-fired power plant in the United States with a bank funding it.”

He recalled representing workers in steel mills when he was a senator who eventually found other jobs as his state stopped producing as much steel.

“That changed and it went south in our country and then went abroad because that’s the transition and economies,” he said.

Kerry promoted green jobs as the future, pointing to the growth of industries producing electric cars, wind turbines, and solar panels.

“This job future is not something conjured up out of anybody’s imagination. It’s the most real thing in the world,” he said.