Man Suspected of Killing 7-Year-Old Shot by Chicago PD

The suspect, believed to have killed a seven-year-old girl in a Chicago McDonald’s drive-thru, was shot by police on Thursday.

Fox 32 reports that police surveilled the suspect and a high-speed chase ensued. The suspect crashed his car during the chase, and police fired multiple shots, wounding him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WGN-TV noted two guns were recovered at the scene of the incident.

The seven-year-old girl, Jaslyn Adams, was shot and killed while in a McDonald’s drive-thru with her father on Sunday.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times observed the girl was shot and killed around 4:20 p.m.

The Chicago Tribune points out that 907 people were shot in Chicago from January 1, 2021, through April 19, 2021. That is 214 more people than were shot in Chicago during the same time frame in 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.