Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s first formal address before Congress, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Thursday.

“Senator Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican Conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation,” said McConnell.

Sen. Tim Scott will deliver the GOP response to President Biden first State of the Union address next Wednesday pic.twitter.com/a7blyWNQhP — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) April 22, 2021

McCarthy stated that Scott was a “conservative optimist with the right vision for a stronger, more united country,” adding that “No member in Congress epitomizes the essence of today’s Republican Party more than my friend and colleague Senator Scott.”

Scott, a possible 2024 presidential candidate who is running for re-election for a final time in 2022, said he is “excited and honored for this opportunity to address the nation.”

“I look forward to having an honest conversation with the American people and sharing Republicans’ optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families,” the South Carolina Republican said.

Scott’s reelection campaign recently scored the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“It is my great honor to give Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina my complete and total endorsement,” Trump said in a statement. “He is both an outstanding senator and person who works tirelessly for the people of his great state, and the USA. Strong on the military, law enforcement, loves our vets, protects our Second Amendment and our borders. Tim will continue to do an OUTSTANDING job for our country!”

Biden is scheduled to deliver his address before a joint session of Congress on April 28.