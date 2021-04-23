Blue State Blues: Joe Biden’s Anti-American Administration

President Joe Biden and his administration cannot stop attacking America.

When a Minneapolis, Minnesota, jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday, Biden said the verdict had “ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism” of America.

He also commended the “extraordinary pressure” that had been placed on the jury, which included threats to cause nationwide unrest unless the verdict was guilty.

Biden says things on a daily basis that are far more radical than anything even President Barack Obama said while in office. When Obama told an interviewer in 2015 that racism is “still part of our DNA that’s passed on,” the remark was shocking enough that it provoked a whole news cycle of coverage.

When Biden — a former opponent of mandatory school integration — calls the entire country racist, the media barely notice and only conservatives seem to care.

Even more extraordinary, perhaps, was the admission Monday by Secretary of State Tony Blinken that the administration’s climate change policies will hurt many Americans — by design.

“[F]or all the opportunities offered by the unavoidable shift to clean energy,” Blinken said, “not every American worker will win out in the near term. Some livelihoods and communities that relied on old industries will be hit hard.”

The country’s leading diplomat had just declared war on the U.S. economy.

And the administration knows it is a pointless war.

John Kerry, the special presidential envoy on climate change, admitted Wednesday that even if both the U.S. and China “went to zero” carbon emissions, “we’d still have a problem.”

It was a “Kinsley gaffe” — a rare occasion in which a politician accidentally tells the truth.

If wiping out the entire American economy would not solve the problem, why is the Biden administration targeting certain American “livelihoods and communities” for destruction?

The answer may be that the ideologues who make the administration’s policies and write the speeches simply do not like the country they govern.

Unlike the civil rights leaders of the 1960s, they do not want to fulfill America’s values, but to uproot them.

They are like the Jacobins of the French Revolution, of whom Edmund Burke wrote: “You might have repaired those walls; you might have built on those old foundations. … You began ill, because you began by despising everything that last belonged to you.”

Last week, U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield praised Al Sharpton — despite his history of bigotry — and told his activist organization that “the original sin of slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles.”

That is not how Frederick Douglass, the former slave and abolitionist leader, saw our founding documents. He said of the Declaration of Independence: “The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.”

Similarly, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. declared in his “I Have a Dream” speech: “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

The black Americans who fought to end slavery and segregation believed fervently in “our founding documents and principles.”

Not so the Biden administration. When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the ambassador’s comments, she brushed the question aside, declaring that “most people recognize the history of systemic racism in our country.”

Most Americans do agree that racism is a problem.

But we have never before had an administration that declared America itself to be the problem.

