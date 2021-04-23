Gavin Newsom to Phase Out Fracking in 2024, End Oil Extraction in California by 2045

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) announced Friday that he would end new permits for hydraulic fracturing (“fracking”) in 2024, and would ask state regulators to explore ways to end the extraction of oil entirely in the state by 2045.

Newsom’s statement confirmed earlier reports about his decision to end fracking, which contradicted his claim last September that he could not end fracking in the state through executive action alone, and would need the legislature to pass a bill:

Flashback to September 23, when Newsom was asked about banning fracking. pic.twitter.com/FFAuQvMd77 — John Myers (@johnmyers) April 23, 2021

A press statement from the governor’s office said:

Governor Gavin Newsom today directed the Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management (CalGEM) Division to initiate regulatory action to end the issuance of new permits for hydraulic fracturing (“fracking”) by January 2024. Additionally, Governor Newsom requested that the California Air Resources Board (CARB) analyze pathways to phase out oil extraction across the state by no later than 2045. “The climate crisis is real, and we continue to see the signs every day,” said Governor Newsom. “As we move to swiftly decarbonize our transportation sector and create a healthier future for our children, I’ve made it clear I don’t see a role for fracking in that future and, similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil.” Under today’s directive, CalGEM will immediately initiate the rulemaking to halt the issuance of new hydraulic fracturing permits by 2024.

In 2018, then-Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signed a law requiring the state to obtain 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2045.

However, last year, California suffered blackouts during a heat wave because solar and wind power could not provide enough energy. At that time, Newsom told Californians that they needed to “sober up” about the shortcomings of renewable energy.

Newsom faces a likely recall election later this year. On Friday, former decathlete Caitlin Jenner joined the race against him.

