Joe Biden to Mark 100th Day in Office with Drive-In Car Rally

President Joe Biden will mark his 100th day in office with a drive-in car rally in Georgia.

The White House announced details of Biden’s plans next week at the White House press briefing on Friday.

The trip to Georgia will take place on Thursday, April 29, after his joint address to Congress on Wednesday.

Biden routinely held drive-in car rallies during his presidential campaign, citing the need for his supporters to remain safe from the coronavirus.

Biden and his campaign surrogates frequently spoke to parking lots of parked cars while supporters honked their horns to show support.