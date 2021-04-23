Former President Donald Trump is planning to move his summer political operations to New Jersey due to Mar-a-Lago’s summer closure amid fundraising necessities.

“Trump and his relatively small band of post-White House staff and political aides are actively discussing when to vacate Mar-a-Lago and temporarily relocate to Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to Trump advisors who spoke with Insider this week,” according to Business Insider.

Bedminster, New Jersey, which is about an hour drive to Trump’s 5th Avenue Hotel in New York City, provides Trump access to the Big Apple’s influence and wealth perhaps needed to fund his Save America and the Make America Great Again PACs.

The former president is expected to return to Mar-a-Lago upon its customary Palm Beach seasonal reopening.

As president, Trump became a resident of Florida in November of 2019, citing being “treated very badly by the political leaders” of New York.

“…New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state, and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make … this decision,” he tweeted before he was banned from Twitter.

Trump has been screening 2022 midterm candidates who are eager to forward “America First” policies since February at Mar-a-Lago, receiving “dozens of requests from prospective candidates who wish to earn his support… fielding them as he sees fit,” Breitbart News reported.