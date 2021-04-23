Migrant minors will reportedly receive Vice President Kamala Harris’s children’s book in welcome kits at a new shelter in Long Beach, California.

“’Whenever there’s trouble, superheroes show up just in time,’ Harris tells kids in the book, shown sitting on a cot with more basic supplies at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, newly-converted to deal with the spiraling illegal immigration influx.” the New York Post reported.

Though migrant minors will receive Harris’s book, Superheroes are Everywhere, Harris has no plans to visit the southern border, where minors are held before making their way to California.

Instead, Harris spent time at the Canaadian border, in New Hampshire, peddling President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package Friday.

“Welcome to the #WrongBorder, [Vice President Kamala Harris]!” the New Hampshire GOP tweeted. “As you travel over 2,300 miles away from El Paso, our country would be better served with an official visit to our southern border, not a campaign trip for [Hassan].”

Welcome to the #WrongBorder, @VP @KamalaHarris! As you travel over 2,300 miles away from El Paso, our country would be better served with an official visit to our southern border, not a campaign trip for @Maggie_Hassan. #BidenBorderCrisis #NHPolitics https://t.co/ZzNOVHegCD — NHGOP (@NHGOP) April 23, 2021

“Vice President Kamala Harris would serve our nation better by tackling the crisis at our southern border instead of campaigning with Maggie Hassan near our northern border,” New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek said.

When she was asked Friday when she might visit the southern border, she ignored the question.

It has been 30 days since Biden tasked Harris with ending the migrant crisis on the border.