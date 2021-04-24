Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed legislation Friday to protect the Second Amendment from new federal laws and regulations.

The legislation was put forward by State Rep. Jedediah Hinkle (R).

The Associated Press reports that the new law “prohibits state and local law enforcement in Montana from enforcing federal bans on firearms, ammunition, and magazines.”

Today, I proudly signed Rep. Hinkle's law prohibiting federal overreach into our Second Amendment-protected rights, including any federal ban on firearms. I will always protect our #2A right to keep and bear arms. pic.twitter.com/2xY8DeEtqf — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) April 23, 2021

Fox News reports that legislation designating Oklahoma “a Second Amendment Sanctuary State” is headed for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s (R) desk.

Breitbart News noted that Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) declared Nebraska a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State” on April 14, 2021. Earlier in April, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed legislation prohibiting the enforcement of new federal gun controls in Arizona.

