Poll: Majority Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of Illegal Immigration

The majority of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border, where the administration has welcomed thousands of migrants into the nation’s interior without having to quarantine or test for the Chinese coronavirus, according to a recent poll.

The Washington Post/ABC News poll revealed that about 53 percent of American adults said they disapprove of the way Biden is handling illegal immigration at the southern border — including 42 percent who said they “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s handling and 10 percent who said they “somewhat disapprove.”

Just 37 percent of American adults said they approved of Biden’s handling of illegal immigration.

The poll showed that Biden’s transformation of the U.S.-Mexico border into a welcoming center for border crossers to merely check-in at before their release into the nation’s interior is unpopular with swing voters, GOP voters, those who lean Republican, conservatives, and non-college-educated Americans.

About 58 percent of swing voters said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of illegal immigration, along with 86 percent of Republicans, 85 percent of those who lean Republican, and 78 percent of conservatives.

Meanwhile, 56 percent of non-college-educated Americans said they disapproved of Biden’s handling of illegal immigration — including 72 percent of white non-college-educated Americans.

Across income levels, a plurality of 48 percent earning less than $50,000 a year disapprove of Biden’s handling of illegal immigration, as well as 52 percent of those earning $50,000 to $100,000 a year, and 62 percent of those earning more than $100,000 a year.

The poll is the latest to show that the issue of mass immigration to the U.S. is dragging down Biden’s approval. Voters in swing districts, for example, are moving toward Republicans strictly because of Biden’s handling of illegal immigration, polls found this month.

Aside from the skyrocketing illegal immigration levels at the southern border, where nearly 170,000 border crossers were apprehended in March, the Biden administration has gutted interior immigration enforcement.

Last week, for instance, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced they would no longer be fining illegal aliens who refused to depart the U.S. after having previously committing to do so. Instead, Biden is canceling the debt of illegal aliens who were fined under former President Trump’s administration.

Likewise, DHS is preventing about 9-in-10 deportations with “sanctuary country” orders that have resulted in a 70 percent drop in the number of criminal illegal aliens in federal custody and an 80 percent reduction in arrests of illegal aliens.

