Alaska Airlines banned an Alaska state senator for allegedly continuing to violate the airline’s mask rules.

“We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy,” spokesperson Tim Thompson told the Anchorage Daily News on Saturday, adding that the flying ban was effective immediately.

Reinbold (R-Eagle River) said she had not heard of such a ban and hoped to fly with the airline in the future.

Last week, Reinbold was caught on camera arguing with Alaska Airlines staff about mask policies at Juneau International Airport. A video posted on Twitter appears to show staff telling Reinbold that a mask must cover her mouth and nose:

Whoa! A source just sent this video of Sen. Reinbold at the Juneau airport. She was refusing to wear the mask and the police got involved! She’s also filming @AlaskaAir employees and asking for their names. Hyper loose. A second video is below. #akleg pic.twitter.com/EfaoSU3K9k — The Alaska Landmine (@alaskalandmine) April 22, 2021

Reinbold said she had been asking about a “mask exemption with uptight employees at the counter.”

“I was reasonable with all Alaska Airlines employees,” Reinbold said, adding that she eventually boarded her flight to Anchorage.

Reinbold has reportedly objected to Alaska Airlines’ mask policy on multiple occasions.

Thompson said how long Reinbold’s ban will be in effect is to be determined and will be under review.