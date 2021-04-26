A Michigan state representative fought with paramedics and state police troopers then demanded to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in a dashcam video released Saturday.

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) crashed his vehicle April 6 and allegedly assaulted first responders who attempted to assist him and his passenger.

The video appears to show Jones repeatedly defying orders from Michigan State Police troopers and issuing threats.

Watch the full video:

MIRS News reported the passenger’s “pants were down” as she vomited near the vehicle. The representative’s pants were “partially down” when paramedics arrived at the location on I-96, according to police reports.

The video shows two troopers attempting to work with Jones to obtain his license, which the state representative refused to provide. At that point, they took him to the ground.

“Let me sit up, (N-Word),” Jones demanded of the troopers, one of whom was black.



“I’ll call Gov. Whitmer right now,” Jones allegedly threatened. He continued, “When I call Gretchen, I need y’alls’ IDs and badges.”

He also said he would not give his arm to be handcuffed “unless you shoot me. You shoot me, I’ll get up.”

Jones told troopers he had authority over the Michigan State Police budget, implying he would weaponize it to his advantage.

“It’s not going to be good for you, I run y’all budget, bro,” Jones said, according to the video.

He is currently Democrat vice chair of the House Military, Veterans, and Homeland Security committee, his website states.

Michigan State Police say Jones’s blood-alcohol level was .191 — more than double the .08 legal limit.

ABC 7 highlighted parts of the video:

“I mean, I look out for y’all all the fucking time, and you all fucking pull me over and I’m not doing shit, bro,” Jones allegedly told troopers, according to dashcam footage.

“That’s all I’m saying that’s all I’m saying, bro.”

The state representative demanded to be taken home — nearly 60 miles away — or to the Inkster Police Department, where he is a reserve officer.

Jones told troopers he wanted Michigan State Police Director Joe Gasper to take him in.

“Tell Joe who you got, and call fucking Joe. I’m not sure he’s up or not. If he’s not up, wake him up. Tell Joe who you have, tell Joe who you have handcuffed,” Jones ordered.

“Let him know I’d like to go home. After that, let me go fucking home,” he said.

“You all don’t know who you all are dealing with, bro,” Jones could allegedly be heard saying when he was in the back of the patrol vehicle.

Jones was charged with “four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer; operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content; operating while intoxicated; reckless driving; and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol,” according to the Detroit News.

Jones, 26, is serving his third term in the House.

