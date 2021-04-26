2020 Census: U.S. Population Hits 331.5M, Slowest Growth Since 1930s

The United States resident population hit nearly 331.5 million, the largest in the nation’s history but also the slowest growth since the 1930s, Census Bureau officials revealed.

Data released from the 2020 Census finds the U.S. population grew 7.4 percent since 2010 to reach 331,449,281 residents — the largest in the nation’s history. Over the last decade, the U.S. population added more than 22,700,000 residents.

The population growth rate over the last decade is the slowest since the 1930s, when the 10-year growth rate was 7.3 percent as the U.S. faced the Great Depression.

Still, the population growth between 2010 and 2020 meant the South has grown 10.2 percent, the West has grown 9.2 percent, the Northeast has grown 4.1 percent, and the Midwest has grown 3.1 percent.

Three states, West Virginia, Illinois, and Mississippi, as well as Puerto Rico, lost population between 2010 and 2020.

California continues to lead the nation with a population of more than 39.5 million residents. Wyoming has the smallest population with less than 577,000 residents.

The ten most populous states in the nation — California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan — have resident populations between 10 to 40 million.

Meanwhile, the ten least populous states in the nation — Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Montana, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire — have resident populations between 500,000 to 1.4 million.

Since 2010, Utah had the fastest-growing resident population, booming 18.4 percent to 3.3 million residents by 2020. Texas, Idaho, North Dakota, and Nevada also had significant population growth over the last decade.

Texas, for instance, gained the most residents numerically compared to any other state, adding nearly four million residents since 2010, increasing its statewide population to 29,145,505.

