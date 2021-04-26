Nolte: Fauci Expects Updated CDC Guidelines on ‘Outdoor Masks’

“I think it’s pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low. If you are a vaccinated person, wearing a mask outdoors, obviously, the risk is minuscule,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday during an appearance on ABC’s far-left show This Week.

“What I believe you’re going to be hearing, what the country is going to be hearing soon is updated guidelines from the CDC,” he added.

“The CDC is a science-based organization. They don’t want to make any guidelines unless they look at the data, and the data backs it up. But when you look around at the commonsense situation, obviously, the risk is really very low, particularly if you are vaccinated.”

Wait, whuh? We’re supposed to be wearing our masks outdoors, out of doors, while we’re out in the fresh air and sunshine?

I honestly had no idea that was the case. In fact, I seem to remember CDC guidelines instructing us to ridicule people who wear a mask outdoors. But then again, that might have been something I saw on Facebook.

Kidding aside, is this our big reward for getting vaccinated? The CDC might tell us we no longer have to wear a mask outside?

Good grief, is anyone a bigger friend to the anti-vaxx crowd than Fauci and the CDC? Despite all the good news coming out of states like Texas and Florida, where there are no restrictions, where citizens are treated like adults and allowed to make up their own minds about what risks they wish to take, Fauci’s big announcement is that people who have been vaccinated might not have to wear a mask while outside?

If the vaccine works as advertised, why are those who have been vaccinated being restricted at all?

If you think about it, the government continues to tell us the vaccination doesn’t really work as advertised, only that there’s less risk. But if there’s still so much risk that there’s no reward, why get vaccinated?

That’s a rhetorical question and not my personal point of view. My wife has been vaccinated. I received my first dose a few weeks ago and plan on receiving dose dos when the wife and I return from a month-long camping trip through the Deep South.

As far as all of Fauci’s talk about the CDC being science-based, why are they so silent about Florida and Texas and other states that have successfully reopened? Why do they continue to act as though these states do not exist, that they are on another planet involved in something else?

What I mean is that I would like to hear the science behind why, in the face of the success of reopened states (and the ongoing calamity in Democrat-run Michigan, which is currently a hot spot despite ongoing mandates and shutdowns), the CDC believes mask mandates and the like are still necessary. There might be a very good reason, but I sure would like to hear the “experts” address Florida and Texas in detail, rather than dismissing what’s happening there or ignoring them entirely.

Anyway, as far as my own personal choices, I will continue to social distance and wear a mask (indoors) until two weeks pass after my second shot. After that, I’m done. As far as wearing a mask outdoors – yeah, no, never.