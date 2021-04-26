Former President Bill Clinton reportedly once welcomed Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein to the White House, according to recently published photos.

“The images were published by The Sun, days after Maxwell’s last court appearance on sex trafficking charges in Manhattan, related to her alleged procurement of underage rape victims for the convicted pedophile,” the New York Post reported Sunday.

According to the outlet, the two were invited to the White House in 1993 after Epstein reportedly donated funds for the Oval Office’s refurbishment.

Conservative influencer Arthur Schwartz posted the images online allegedly showing Clinton speaking with Epstein and Maxwell:

The pair reportedly toured the East Room and the presidential residence while attending a reception, the Post article continued:

The pictures expand the timeline of Clinton’s involvement with Epstein and Maxwell. Prior to their surfacing, some of the oldest photos linking the trio were from 2002, Clinton was photographed aboard Epstein’s private jet along with Maxwell and one of the late billionaires’ rape accusers. The former president also reportedly had a private dinner with Maxwell in 2014 — long after Epstein was convicted of child sex abuse. Clinton has denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island in the Bahamas, but accuser Virginia Giuffre has claimed to be on the island at the same time as the ex-president.

Epstein was found dead in August 2019 inside his Manhattan jail cell after his suspected suicide, according to Breitbart News.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Friday to sex trafficking charges filed in March, according to UPI.

“She previously pleaded not guilty six counts of participating in a sex trafficking network run by Epstein. The new charges lengthened the duration of the alleged conspiracy and relate to an additional alleged victim,” the report stated:

Together, she’s charged with sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking of a minor, perjury, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 35 years behind bars.