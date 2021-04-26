Vice President Kamala Harris has a lower approval rating than former Vice President Mike Pence by a one point margin in their respective first 100 days in office.

When a Fox News poll asked respondents Sunday whether they have a generally favorable or unfavorable opinion of the first female Vice President, Harris received a 49 percent approval rating.

Pence in April 2017 had a 50 percent approval rating.

Despite being one of the first serious contenders to drop out of the Democrat primary before being tapped for vice president, Harris was tasked by President Joe Biden with handling the southern border crisis, an issue upon which, according to the Fox News poll, the president has a weighty 34 percent approval rating.

Harris has matched the designated responsibility of the southern border crisis with a couple of recent actions in the past 33 days since assuming the duty. Her actions may correspond with her approval rating.

Harris announced April 25 she “will hold a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on May 7 to discuss ‘migration’ but that will not be the main focus of the discussion,” Breitbart News reported. Instead, she will hold talks about planting trees.

Harris has also reportedly found a way to give migrant minors her children’s book in welcome kits at a new shelter in Long Beach, California. The New York Post reported Friday her book “sitting on a cot with more basic supplies at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, newly-converted to deal with the spiraling illegal immigration influx.” It is not yet clear if Harris is making any money from the distribution.

And though Harris has not gone to inspect the border crisis like many congressional members have, she did find her way Friday to the eastern border in New Hampshire to promote Biden’s infrastructure package in which there is no border wall funding.

When Harris was asked Friday when she might visit the southern border, she ignored the question. It has been 30 days since assuming the duty of the southern border.