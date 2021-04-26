Poll: Majority of Voters Oppose Reducing Police Funding

A poll released Monday by Fox News shows the majority of voters oppose reducing any type of funding that goes towards police departments.

The latest poll found that nearly double the amount of voters oppose reducing the funding for police departments around the country than suppoert itl. The registered voters surveyed showed 62 percent believe the funds should not be moved to fund other areas. At the same time, the survey found that only 33 percent are in favor.

The poll was conducted April 18-21, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R). The poll interviewed 1,002 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide, with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

The poll was conducted during the final days of Derek Chauvin’s trial, which happened almost a year after Geroge Floyd died in police custody. As Breitbart News reported, the jury for the trial found Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, guilty on all counts he faced related to Floyd’s death. Floyd’s passing sparked civil unrest across America, including cries for nationwide police reform and “defunding the police,” as Fox News reported.

Also, the survey showed that 87 percent of Republicans were opposed and 79 percent of evangelicals were opposed to reducing police funds. The views amongst Hispanics split down the middle. Forty-six percent were in favor of reducing the funding versus 47 percent of Hispanics opposed.

In addition, The survey also showed only 30 percent of voters approve of Congressional job performance, while 58 percent disapprove of the way Congress is working. The survey shows this is up from the 27 percent approval rating they had in December 2020. Fox News reported the lawmakers reached a high of 41 percent in March 2009.

Furthermore, half of the voters said that the U.S. should have at least some military remain in Afghanistan, while only 37 percent said to remove all troops. The survey question was broken down to 63 percent of Republicans, 42 percent of Independents, and 41 percent of Democrats who believe there should be a military presence in Afghanistan.

Lastly, the survey also found voters’ top three concerns were the economy, with 78 percent extremely or very concerned; gun laws, with 74 percent of extremely or very concerned; and healthcare, with 73 percent extremely or very concerned.