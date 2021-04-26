Former Democrat Congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard posted a video on Twitter Sunday asking people to stop what she describes as “racialization” and “racialism,” and instead look at all individuals as “part of the human family.”

“Please, please let us stop the racialization of everyone and everything — racialism,” Gabbard said in the 1-minute video.

“We are all children of God, and therefore family in the truest sense, no matter our race or ethnicity,” Gabbard said. “This is aloha and this is what our country and the world need.”

Please, let us stop the RACIALIZATION of everyone and everything. We are all children of God, and therefore family in the truest sense, no matter our race or ethnicity. This is aloha – love & respect for others. This is what our country & the world need. pic.twitter.com/W8wqqMj1jf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 25, 2021

She blamed the mainstream media and politicians for making race more important than humanity.

“The mainstream, propaganda media and politicians — they want us to constantly focus on our skin color and the skin color of others because it helps them politically or financially.”

“Aloha means respect and love,” Gabbard, who represented her home state of Hawaii in Congress, said. “It’s what enables us to see beyond our skin color and see the soul, the person with them.”

“So let’s do our best to cultivate this aloha in our hearts and see and treat others through this prism of love, not through the prism of race and ethnicity,” Gabbard said.

“Please let us not allow ourselves to be led down this dark and divisive path of racialism and hate,” Gabbard concluded.

Aside from her time as a Congresswoman and presidential candidate, Gabbard’s Twitter bio includes this self-description: “Surfer. Yoga. Plant-based.”

