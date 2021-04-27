Twenty-four Republican House members are asking ATF nominee David Chipman to pledge an investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged false answers on background check form 4473.

Breitbart News noted that Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, allegedly gave a false answer regarding drug use when purchasing a gun in 2018.

The Daily Wire reports twenty-four House Republicans sent a letter to Chipman on Monday asking whether he will investigate Hunter’s actions if confirmed to head the ATF.

A pertinent portion of the letter says:

Many Americans are rightfully alarmed by these reports considering Mr. Biden’s history of drug use…In the past, the Biden family has been open about Mr. Biden’s struggle with substance abuse, and Navy records indicate his discharge from service following a positive drug test. Since lying on a background check form is a felony, this allegation merits investigation.

ATF form 4473, which Hunter allegedly lied on, asks:

Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance? Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.

The penalties for lying on the ATF form include fines up to $250,000 and/or ten years of imprisonment.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.