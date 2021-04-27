House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) praised President Joe Biden for his Coronavirus response, despite Biden’s absence on coronavirus calls with governors.

“If I’ve had any surprises, it has been the steely way in which he has stuck to his guns on this,” Clyburn said before adding the administration deserves an “A+” for their coronavirus response, according to an Associated Press reporter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confessed Monday “Biden had never participated in conference calls with the nation’s governors on the coronavirus pandemic, but claimed that he had never intended to do so,” Joel B. Pollak reported for Breitbart News.

In fact, RealClearPolitics reported, “Joe Biden has not dialed in to any of the weekly COVID-19 coordinating calls with the nation’s governors since he came into office, a sharp contrast with his predecessor and a break from last year’s pandemic ritual.”

Biden attacked former President Donald Trump in the 2020 campaign cycle over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, who pledged to do better, promising to work with governors on coronavirus if he won the election.

However, Biden has been busy Tuesday speaking about the CDC’s new mask-wearing guidelines along with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“Getting together with friends, going to the park for a picnic, without needing to mask up, we’re back to that place now as long as you get vaccinated,” Biden said.

Consult this chart before doing anything. Biden said so. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bqlAlNS0kl — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) April 27, 2021

“If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked,” Walensky said at a White House briefing Tuesday.