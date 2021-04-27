Joe Biden Wears Mask Outside After CDC Updates Rules

President Joe Biden wore a mask outside the White House Tuesday, despite the Centers for Disease Control loosening mask rules for vaccinated Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president wore his aviator sunglasses and his mask as he arrived at the event, set outside the North Portico of the White House.

Biden said he wanted Americans to see him without his mask when he returned to the White House.

When asked what message he was sending with his mask, Biden replied that “by watching me take it off and not put it back on until I get inside,” Americans could see a visible change in the guidelines.

Biden highlighted the new mask-wearing rules but stressed that all Americans — even vaccinated people — still needed to wear masks in crowded outdoor settings: “I want to be absolutely clear, if you’re in a crowd like a stadium or a conference — or a concert, you still need to wear a mask, even if you’re outside.”

But Biden said that picnics in the park outside without a mask was ok with a small group of friends.

“Getting together with friends, going to the park for a picnic, without needing to mask up, we’re back to that place now as long as you get vaccinated,” Biden said triumphantly.

Biden stressed that more Americans would have more freedom if they were vaccinated: “The bottom line is clear, if you’re vaccinated you can do more things more safely, both outdoors as well as indoors.”