A Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely voters shows that a majority — 51 percent — have a negative impression of Vice President Kamala Harris and 43 percent have a “very unfavorable impression” of her.

The poll found 46 percent of likely voters have a positive impression of Harris and 28 percent have a very favorable impression of the vice president.

Tasnim New Agency reported on the poll, which requires a subscription to access all of the details:

A Rasmussen Reports poll released on Monday showed that 41 percent of likely U.S. voters see Harris as “not at all qualified” to take over the responsibilities of the presidency, and 9 precent believe she is “not very qualified.” The survey on Harris’ readiness for the role of president is especially relevant because Biden is seen by many Americans as unlikely to be physically and mentally able to complete his four-year term. A Rasmussen poll last August showed that 59 percent of voters, including 49 percent of Democrats, didn’t expect Biden to serve his full term if elected in November. Despite being the oldest president to take office and the questions that have been raised about his fitness, the 78-year-old Biden told reporters in March that he expects to seek re-election in 2024. A second Biden term would run through 2028, when he would turn 86.

The poll was taken April 19 and 20 by telephone and online.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com