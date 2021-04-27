Criminal illegal aliens are being released into Texas neighborhoods as a result of President Joe Biden’s “sanctuary country” orders that prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from detaining and deporting most criminal illegal aliens in the United States.

In February, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued orders that prevent ICE agents from arresting and deporting illegal aliens unless they are terrorists, known gang members, or have been recently convicted of an aggravated felony. An analysis of the orders revealed that they are likely to prevent about nine-in-ten deportations.

An investigative report by FOX 29’s Yami Virgin reveals that in San Antonio, Texas, criminal illegal aliens are being released into neighborhoods as ICE agents are unable to take them into their custody.

Virgin’s report indicates that “thousands have been released” from local jails and state prisons since the orders came down from DHS. Specifically, in San Antonio, nearly 100 illegal aliens with 182 criminal charges against them were booked into the county jail in March.

Out of those, 36 were released into neighboring communities rather than being turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation despite being charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, domestic violence, and drug crimes. Other illegal aliens remain in local custody.

Virgin reports that federal sources have said criminal illegal aliens in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service are also being released as a result of the orders.

“This memo is basically violating one of ICE’s core responsibilities which is to collaborate with law enforcement to help ensure that criminals that may pose public safety threats are not released onto our streets to re-offend,” former DHS official Ari Jimenez told Virgin.

“This is a logistical nightmare,” Jimenez said.

Previous reports showed that illegal aliens convicted of child sexual assault, indecency with a child, drunk driving, and drug crimes were released from Texas state prisons as a result of the orders.

The release of criminal illegal aliens is not only occurring in Texas.

In a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody revealed that illegal aliens convicted of burglary, cocaine trafficking, grand theft auto, heroin trafficking, credit card fraud, and money laundering are being released from state prisons due to the orders.

On Tuesday, Biden’s administration added an additional sanctuary policy. In a “sanctuary courthouses” memo, DHS officials directed ICE agents that they are only allowed to arrest criminal illegal aliens in courthouses if the individual is a national security threat, an imminent risk to public safety, or a threat to evidence in their criminal case.

“This policy is going to result in more criminal illegal aliens walking in our communities,” former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.