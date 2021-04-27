Republicans voiced their concerns Monday about a report of a leaked audiotape of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif asserting President Biden’s current climate czar and former Secretary of State, John Kerry, allegedly shared with him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times.
“If this tape is verified, it would signal catastrophic and disqualifying recklessness by Envoy Kerry to Foreign Minister Zarif that endangered the safety of Americans and our allies,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated in a press release.
“And it would be consistent with his long pattern of empowering Iran’s regime,” Cruz continued.
“People are talking about treason — and I don’t throw that word around a lot,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) told Politico. “John Kerry does all kinds of things that I can’t stand. But this is the one that broke the camel’s back.”
